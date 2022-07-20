Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Kelly & Katie
Faydrena Espadrille Wedge Sandal
$49.99
Buy Now
Review It
At DSW
Need a few alternatives?
Hetios
Lightweight Sandals
BUY
$23.99
Amazon
Torrid
Lace-up Lug Gladiator (ww)
BUY
$23.49
$55.50
Torrid
Zara
Quilted Sandals
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Ipanema
Disco Sandals
BUY
$35.00
Shopbop
More from Kelly & Katie
Kelly & Katie
Velvet Clutch
BUY
$34.98
$60.00
DSW
More from Sandals
Hetios
Lightweight Sandals
BUY
$23.99
Amazon
Torrid
Lace-up Lug Gladiator (ww)
BUY
$23.49
$55.50
Torrid
Zara
Quilted Sandals
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Ipanema
Disco Sandals
BUY
$35.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted