Isabel Marant Étoile

Faxonli Checked Wool-blend Jacket

£395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Isabel Marant Étoile's 'Faxonli' jacket is a take on a classic flannel shirt. It's cut for a relaxed fit from thick wool-blend, keeping you warm between seasons. Wear it open over a plain tank and your favorite jeans.