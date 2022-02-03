& Other Stories

Favourite Cut Jeans

£65.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

THE FAVOURITE CUT is everything you’re looking for in a pair of classic jeans. Crafted from organic and recycled cotton, this 5-pocket style offers a high waist, a full-length slim leg and comfort stretch. • High waist • Slim leg • Comfort stretch • Organic & recycled cotton • Zip and button fly All trims (buttons, rivets, zippers and threads) for these jeans have been sustainably sourced.