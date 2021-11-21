Urban Outfitters

Favorite Boho 14 Oz Ceramic Stacking Mug

$16.00 $7.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Ceramic mug with a unique reactive glaze and natural-finish base in an easy-stacking silhouette. Each topped with a special glazed finish, the special piece you receive will be a totally unique treasure and will vary slightly from what's pictured here. Content + Care - Ceramic - Food safe - Dishwasher safe - Microwave safe; not oven safe - Imported Size - 14 oz - Dimensions: 3.54”l x 1.57”w x 3.74”h