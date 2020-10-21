FAV

Fav Water Based Luxury Personal Lubricant, 33.5 Fl Oz

FAV Personal Lubricant is a premium personal lubricant that enhances the comfort of intimate experiences. This long lasting water-based formula is designed for a smooth and natural feel that is suitable for sensitive skin. It is non-staining and cleans off easily with just some warm water. FAV Liquid is toy friendly and condom compatible so have peace of mind when using it on yourself or with your toy collection. This beautifully packaged lubricant is an essential addition to any night stand and a staple for optimum pleasure. FAV Liquid is made in the USA and is a FDA cleared medical device. Available in 8.25 fl oz and 33.5 fl oz bottle