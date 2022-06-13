Huda Beauty

#fauxfilter Luminous Matte Liquid Concealer

$29.00

MADE TO MOVE WITH YOU! A crease-proof, medium to full buildable coverage creamy concealer that brightens, conceals, and moves with you for a luminous matte, skin-like finish that lasts all day. Key Features: Suitable for all skin types 14-hr crease-proof wear Available in 29 shades for all skin tones & undertones Infused with conditioning sweet almond oil & vitamin E to care for delicate under-eye skin Lightweight, blendable formula melts into skin Effortlessly conceals dark circles, blurs skin & brightens the under-eyes Doesn’t collect or settle into fine lines XL pillowy soft doe-foot applicator hugs the under-eye area Additional Features: Vegan-friendly, fragrance-free, alcohol-free, waterproof, sweat-proof, transfer-proof, non-comedogenic, packaging is made with 30% PCR material, outer pack is FSC certified & recyclable.