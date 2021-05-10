Goodthreads

Faux Wrap Dress

$34.90

100% Viscose Imported Tie closure Machine Wash Step up your casual vibe with this relaxed fit, short puff sleeve faux wrap dress with overlapping bodice, skirt, and a tie at waist Our Fluid Twill has casual vacation vibes no matter if you’re on the beach or in the city Model is 5'10" and wearing a size Small; for a closer to body fit we recommend sizing down Goodthreads is on a mission to create incredible clothes at affordable prices. Our womenswear delivers the perfect balance of feminine and tomboy style, rooted in denim and everything you wear with it - washed shirting, cozy sweaters, and perfectly broken-in t-shirts An Amazon brand - Step up our casual vibe with this short puff sleeve wrap dress with overlapping bodice, skirt, and a tie at waist From our hand-selected fabrics to our wide range of fits, you can rely on Goodthreads to be effortless, stylish, and crafted with care.