Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Forever 21
Faux Suede O-ring Crossbody
$19.89
Buy Now
Review It
At Forever 21
A small faux suede crossbody featuring a flap top with magnetic closure and high-polish O-ring accent, attached adjustable shoulder strap, and woven interior lining.
Featured in 1 story
16 Cell Phone Crossbody Bags To Buy
by
Michelle Li
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Christian Louboutin
Sweet Charity
$1445.00
from
Christian Louboutin
BUY
DETAILS
Furla
Crossbody - Candy Sweetie Mini Satchel
$178.00
$124.60
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Reed Krakoff
Micro Boxer Hi Lite Yellow Shoulder Bag
$790.00
from
Reed Krakoff
BUY
DETAILS
Karen Walker
Lydia Mini Phone
$225.00
from
Karen Walker
BUY
More from Forever 21
DETAILS
Forever 21
Tote Bag Graphic Tote Bag
$9.90
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Strappy Jelly Sandals
£11.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Ruched Crop Top
$22.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
DETAILS
Forever 21
Faux Patent Leather Thong Sandals
£9.00
from
Forever 21
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
