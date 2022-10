Monki

Faux Suede Aviator Jacket

£75.00 £52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monki

A soft and cosy tan faux suede aviator jacket with an o-ring zip closure, side pockets, off-white faux shearling lining and collar. Regular fit. Regular length. Collar. Made from PCW recycled polyester* *Post-Consumer Waste (PCW) means we've used recycled clothes to create this garment. In a size S the chest width is 105 cm and the length is 55 cm.