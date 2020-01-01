Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Mango
Faux Shearling Long Coat
$199.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Long design. Long sleeve. Twin side pockets. Lining. Snap closure.
Need a few alternatives?
Mango
Lapels Wool Coat
$229.99
from
Mango
BUY
Topshop
Slouchy Boucle Wool Blend Coat
$160.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Oasis
Duster Coat With Fur Collar
$198.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Missguided
Maxi Duster Coat
$44.63
from
Missguided
BUY
More from Mango
Mango
Lace-up Leather Boots
$119.99
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Lace-up Leather Boots
$119.99
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Lapels Wool Coat
$229.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Pocket Linen-blend Backpack
$49.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Outerwear
Levi's
Boyfriend Sherpa Trucker Jacket
$128.00
from
Levi's
BUY
Veronica Beard
Palmer Long Sleeveless Vest
$750.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
Mango
Lapels Wool Coat
$229.99
from
Mango
BUY
Topshop
Slouchy Boucle Wool Blend Coat
$160.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted