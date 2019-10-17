Skip navigation!
Bagatelle
Faux Shearling Lined Parka Jacket
$79.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Stay extra cozy in this faux shearling lined parka jacket, equipped with zipper pockets throughout and a warm insulated interior.
Need a few alternatives?
Addition Elle
Double Breasted Wool-blend Coat
$149.00
$99.00
from
Addition Elle
BUY
Weekday
Mario Coat
£135.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Vintage
Vintage 60s Purple Button Down Scalloped Detail Coat
£75.00
from
Rokit
BUY
Mango
Classic Belted Trench
$129.99
$89.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Bagatelle
Bagatelle
Leather Quilted Moto Jacket
$140.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Bagatelle
Faux-fur & Faux-leather Trimmed Jacket
$119.40
from
Last Call
BUY
Bagatelle
Leather Moto Vest With Belted Hem
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Outerwear
VITALSIGN
Pink Quilted Jacket With Unbalanced Pocket
$166.00
$139.00
from
W Concept
BUY
Boon The Dress
Caramel Faux Fur Coat
$259.00
$149.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
Addition Elle
Double Breasted Wool-blend Coat
$149.00
$99.00
from
Addition Elle
BUY
FloAtelier
Quilted Jacket
$105.00
from
Etsy
BUY
