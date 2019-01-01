Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Terrain
Faux Potted Succulent
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shop Terrain
Faux Potted Succulent
Featured in 1 story
Classic Dorm Room Essentials For Adults
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Bloomscape
Ponytail Palm
$65.00
from
Bloomscape
BUY
DETAILS
Hirt's Gardens
Moonstone Succulent Plant - Pachyphytum Bracteosum - Easy To Grow - 4" Pot
$12.08
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Tropical Fresh Plants
10 Pcs Air Plant Tillandsia Variety Pack
$14.98
from
Etsy
BUY
DETAILS
Hirt's Gardens
Topsy Turvy Succulent Plant - Echeveria Runyonii - Easy To Grow - 3.5" Pots
$11.08
from
Jet
BUY
More from Terrain
DETAILS
Terrain
Geometric Outdoor Rug
$98.00
$69.95
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Bleached Andares Fern Bunch
$38.00
from
Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Olivewood Serving Board
$128.00
from
Shop Terrain
BUY
DETAILS
Terrain
Fringed Mudroom Rug
$88.00
$43.95
from
Terrain
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted