Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Leith
Faux Patent Leather Trench Coat
$149.00
$89.40
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Step out in the vintage glow of a faux patent leather trench coat that might be solely responsible for bringing the term "foxy lady" back into vogue.
Need a few alternatives?
Gap
Sherpa-lined Oversized Icon Denim Jacket
$98.00
$44.00
from
Gap
BUY
Mango
Fur Bouclé Wool Coat
$169.99
$118.99
from
Mango
BUY
Everlane
The Shrunken Denim Jacket
$78.00
$47.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Nike
Sportswear Windrunner Jacket
$110.00
$65.97
from
Nike
BUY
More from Leith
Leith
Mesh Print Body-con Dress
$59.00
$35.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Leith
Mesh Print Long Sleeve Dress
$59.00
$35.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Leith
Square Neck Long Sleeve Midi Dress
$69.00
$34.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Leith
Dolman Sleeve Cardigan
$69.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Outerwear
Eileen Fisher
Organic Cotton Blend Chore Jacket
$218.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Oui Mais Non
Plaid Shirt Coat
C$224.01
from
W Concept
BUY
Jude McCall
Dana Quilted Jacket
C$236.09
C$197.19
from
W Concept
BUY
W concept
Boutique Jacket
C$613.02
C$334.01
from
W Concept
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted