LUNA MAGIC

Faux-mink Lashes – Love Amor

$7.69

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Material: 100 Synthetic Hair Includes: Adhesive Not Included Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Dramatic Volume Features: Glue-On Care & Cleaning: Care Instructions Not Provided TCIN: 83030328 UPC: 860000231572 Item Number (DPCI): 052-00-6888 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description High-quality, 100% faux-mink lashes designed to add volume and dimensions to your eyes. Made with 100% synthetic fibers to create full-on drama to your look. Each lash is designed with a thick band perfect for adding enhanced definition at the lash line and to support easy application. Luna Magic was founded by Mabel and Shaira Frías, a women-led and Afro-Latina owned company. We're inspired by the rich cultures and music of the Caribbean & Latin America, the hustle and bustle of NYC and glamour of Los Angeles. Latino Owned Brand Target recognizes Latino owned brands as National Minority Supplier Development Council (or equivalent) certified U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Latino owned, operated and controlled. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.