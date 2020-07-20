United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Beauty Bay
Faux Mink Lashes Camilla
$15.00
At Beauty Bay
A pair of bold false lashes. Make a statement with Faux Mink Lashes Camilla. Named after the Roman warrior, these lashes are designed with spacing to mimic a natural lash and taper at the corners for a widened, rounded appearance. Lightweight yet dramatic, these lashes instantly add volume and length with wispy, flared hairs. Can be used 15 times or more. Lash glue not included - Sold separately here. Cruelty-free Read more