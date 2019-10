Topshop Boutique

Faux Leather Vinyl Trench

£195.00 £180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

Nail the season's biggest trend with this navy vinyl trench by Topshop Boutique. Made in the UK, we love the leather look in stylish outerwear. 39% cotton, 35% linen, 26% viscose. Machine wash.**PLEASE NOTE THIS ITEM CAN ONLY BE RETURNED VIA POST. STORES ARE UNABLE TO RETURN THESE ITEMS FOR YOU. ALL UK POSTAL RETURNS ARE FREE. INTERNATIONAL POSTAL CHARGES WILL VARY.