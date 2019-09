House of Fluff

Faux Leather-trimmed Leopard-print Faux Fur Coat

Bold leopard-print patterns are huge this season, with It-models like Bella Hadid championing the trend. Part of House of Fluff's debut collection, this coat is made from faux fur using sustainable and ethical practices. It's backed with the same faux leather as the contrasting black collar and has a loose silhouette that's easy to layer.