Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Good American
Faux Leather Trench Coat
$269.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Good American
Need a few alternatives?
Kitri
Dominique Chocolate Vinyl Coat
BUY
£220.00
Kitri
Maje
Long Faux Fur Coat
BUY
$745.00
Maje Paris
Boden
Canterbury Textured Coat
BUY
$320.00
Boden
Lulus
Sage Green Twill Long Sleeve Button-front Coat
BUY
$89.00
Lulus
More from Good American
Good American
Scuba Pull-on Leggings
BUY
$89.00
Good American
Good American
Good '90s Loose Jeans
BUY
$103.99
$149.00
Good American
Good American
Ponte Car Coat
BUY
$259.00
Good American
Good American
Faux Leather Corset
BUY
$89.00
Good American
More from Outerwear
Mara Hoffman
Adrian Jacket
BUY
$550.00
Mara Hoffman
Abercrombie & Fitch
Nipped Waist Blazer
BUY
$102.00
$120.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Everlane
The Denim Overshirt
BUY
$89.00
$178.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Organic Cotton Herringbone Jacket
BUY
$84.00
$168.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted