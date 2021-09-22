Rachel Comey x Target

Faux Leather Texture Jacket

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Fit & style Model is wearing size S in video Long-sleeve textured jacket in a rich brown hue Made from faux croc leather Collared neckline with button-down closure Finished with side welt pockets Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Polyurethane Fit: Casual Fit Length: At Hip Garment Style: Long Sleeve, Front Button Down Cuff Type: No Cuff Garment Details: Faux Leather Pockets: Front Single Welt Pocket Number of Pockets: 2 Garment lapel details: Wide Lapels Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82639535 UPC: 195994261640 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3863 Origin: Imported Description Polish off your look with the Faux-Leather Texture Jacket from Rachel Comey x Target. A rich brown hue lends itself to a striking look, complete with a faux croc leather material. This long-sleeve jacket features a collared neckline that leads down to a button-down closure for easy layering, and it's finished with side welt pockets for functional flair. Pairing wonderfully with the matching faux croc leather skirt for a coordinated look, it'll also go well with anything from trousers to ponte pants to dark denim. With a modern take on femininity, Rachel Comey brings her understated, everyday glamour to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. At once both urban and elegant, her thoughtful designs are universally loved for their sculptural silhouettes and playful details. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.