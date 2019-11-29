Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
INC International Concepts
Faux-leather Snap Mini Skirt
$69.50
$31.70
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Put together a boldly stylish look starting with this sleek faux-leather mini skirt from I.N.C. International Concepts.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Quilted Velour Mini Skirt
£45.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Structured High Waisted Mini Skirt
£28.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
American Apparel
Gabardine Tennis Skirt
$48.00
from
American Apparel
BUY
Christopher Kane
Royal Stewart Tartan Mini Kilt
C$840.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from INC International Concepts
INC International Concepts
Faux-leather Snap Mini Skirt
$69.50
$31.70
from
Macy's
BUY
INC International Concepts
Tess Pearl Sparkle Box Clutch
$119.50
from
Macy's
BUY
INC International Concepts
Gold-tone Multi-stone Linear Drop Earring
$39.50
from
Macy's
BUY
INC International Concepts
Gold-tone Stone & Glitter Resin Linear Drop Earrings
$29.50
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Skirts
House of Holland
Asymmetric Hammered-satin Skirt
£300.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Anine Bing
Bar Silk Skirt
$249.00
$211.65
from
Shopbop
BUY
Madewell
Corduroy A-line Mini Skirt
$79.50
$55.65
from
Madewell
BUY
Reformation
Bea Skirt Es
$148.00
$103.60
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted