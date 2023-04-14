Nasty Gal

Faux Leather Snake Print Mini Skirt

$74.00 $8.00

Buy Now Review It

At NastyGal

No snakes allowed. Feel wild in our mini skirt, made with high quality faux leather, in an iconic snake print, with a flattering figure hugging fit. Pairs well with corset tops and graphic T-shirts for a look that will take you from day to night, from shopping days to dinner and drinks. Faux Leather Snake Print Mini Skirt High Quality Faux Leather Head Turning Snake Print Flattering Figure Hugging Fit Comfortable High Waistline Flirty Leg Split Accent Zip Fastening in Back Model wears a size M (US size 6/UK size 10). Fabric: 100% Polyurethane: Wipe Clean Only SKU: #BGG10417-1