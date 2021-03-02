The Boondock Saints

Faux Leather Slit Trench Coat

Editor's Notes THE BOONDOCK SAINTS' faux leather slit trench coat. The trench coat is made with light-weighted faux leather, allowing for active movement. Added slit on the pocket line of each side to allows to active movement. You can open and close it using the waist belt. - Faux leather slit trench coat with long length - The grape-like brown color gives unique mood - Has slit on the pocket line of each side; allows for active movement - Has waist belt Measurements (inch, S/M) - Shoulder 17/18 inch - Chest 24/25 inch - Sleeve 21.3/26 inch - Length 43/46 inch * Model size (wore M) - Height 68 inch - Bust 30 inch - Waist 2.4 inch - Hips 35 inch Composition & Care - 100% Polyurethane - Dry clean only - Do not tumbledry - Do not bleach - Do not iron - Do not steam Designer - by THE BOONDOCK SAINTS