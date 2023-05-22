Opoiar

Faux Leather Sleeper Sofa

$268.88

Buy Now Review It

High Quality Material: This convertible futon sofa is crafted with tufted faux leather and 6 chrome metal legs, which is filled with high-density memory foam for extra comfort, durable. 3 Adjustable Positions: Our futon sofa can be adjusted from sofa to the recliner and bed. Each seat of futon bed can adjust individually to an angle of your choice, get a more comfortable viewing and resting experience. Perfect for Compact Spaces: Removable when not in use, only taking advantage of the adjustable back to switch from sofa to a comfortable bed in just seconds! Stunning Loveseat Sofa Bed: This stylish futon sofa has a 600-pound weight limit that lets you lounge in good company while utilizing a fold-down armrest. Perfect for any occasion, make it a comfortable addition to your household. Simple Assembly: Sturdy chrome metal legs made to fit easily, just follow the assembly instructions to assemble, then you are ready to feel the instant comforts and sturdiness. Satisfaction customer service guarantee, any problem at any time, pls feel free to contact us.