Description Faux leather. Shirt-style. Midi design. Lapel-collar. Long sleeve with buttoned cuffs. Loops. Removable bow on the waist. Decorative seams. Press stud fastening on the front. Straight design. Side length 38.58 in. Back length 47.83 in. Women Dresses Midi Material and washing instructions Composition: 100% polyester. Belt: 100% polyester. Coating: 100% polyurethane. Belt covering: 100% polyurethane