Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
H&M
Wide Leather Tunic
$399.00
$299.25
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Shirt in faux leather with a collar, concealed snap fasteners at front, and slits at sides. Long sleeves and cuffs with concealed snap fastener. Brushed inside.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Liliana Lace Maxi Dress
$260.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Wray
Hockney Dress
$245.00
from
Wray
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Curve Cord Frill Smock Dress
$60.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Zara
Printed Jumpsuit Dress
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Swimsuit With Padded Cups
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Lace Push-up Bodysuit
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Padded Parka With Hood
$69.99
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Padded Parka With Hood
$69.99
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Dresses
& Other Stories
Belted Workwear Mini Dress
$119.00
$59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Ganni
Sequined Crepe Midi Dress
$620.00
$248.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Tiger-print Crepe Wrap Midi Dress
$250.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Checked Cotton-poplin Wrap Dress
$350.00
$140.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted