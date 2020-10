Monki

A faux leather shirt with a classic collar, long-sleeves and button-up. Featuring a rounded hemline and seam details. This soft pleather shirt – biker meets rocker style – can be worn buttoned-up as a top or open to layer up. Regular fit Faux leather Long-sleeves In a size S the chest width is 106 cm and the length is 69 cm. The model is 168 cm and is wearing a size S.