SPANX

Faux Leather Quilted Leggings

$110.00 $88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

The SPANX® Faux Leather Quilted Leggings showcase a chic quilting pattern on their best-selling faux fabric for a sleek look that's ultra-comfortable. Featuring the contoured Power Waistband, this style gives you a flat gut and great butt. In these leggings, you're everyone's asspiration! The Slim is Built In™ contoured Power Waistband offers tummy shaping and a perky rear view. Hits at natural waist for great coverage and no muffin top. Center-seam free = no more camel toe. Quilting detail offers a flattering fit and on-trend, yet timeless look.