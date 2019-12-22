Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
H&M
Faux Leather Pants
$79.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Pants in faux leather with a high waist. Zip fly with button, front and back pockets, and straight, wide legs. Brushed inside. Composition Coating: Polyurethane 100%Polyester 100% Art. no.0800530002
Need a few alternatives?
Le Fou Wilfred
Moonwalk Pant
C$168.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Tibi
Tablier Faux Leather-trimmed Woven Pants
$425.00
$255.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Anthropologie
Camille Pleated Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Theory
Crepe Satin Clean Wide Leg Pant
$455.00
from
Theory
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Faux Fur Jacket
$129.00
$69.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
V-neck Sequined Dress
$119.00
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Checked Duvet Cover Set
$49.99
$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Knit Wrap-front Cardigan
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Pants
Le Fou Wilfred
Moonwalk Pant
C$168.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Tibi
Tablier Faux Leather-trimmed Woven Pants
$425.00
$255.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Anthropologie
Camille Pleated Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Theory
Crepe Satin Clean Wide Leg Pant
$455.00
from
Theory
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted