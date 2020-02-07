Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
Zara
Faux Leather Oversized Blazer
C$99.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS
Premium Tailored Edge To Edge Blazer
$89.58
from
ASOS
BUY
Gucci
Button-embellished Denim Jacket
$3300.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Billie the Label
Frances Double Breasted Blazer
$228.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Frontrow
Belted Shawl Collar Blazer
C$292.43
from
W Concept
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Oversized Poplin Shirt
C$39.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Contrasting Ribbed Scarf
$39.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Wool Blend Ribbed Beanie
$19.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Pocket Knit Cardigan
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Suiting
ASOS
Premium Tailored Edge To Edge Blazer
$89.58
from
ASOS
BUY
Gucci
Button-embellished Denim Jacket
$3300.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Billie the Label
Frances Double Breasted Blazer
$228.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Frontrow
Belted Shawl Collar Blazer
C$292.43
from
W Concept
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted