Mieeyali

Faux Leather Oversized Blazer

$26.99

Buy Now Review It

Women button down faux leather shacket made of high quality fabric, breathable, skin-friendly, cozy, soft, comfortable to wear. Feature: Women casual PU shirt, button down, long sleeve, open front, front bust pocket, drop shoulder, loose fit, turn down collar, solid color, button cuffs, boyfriend style coat, fashion faux leather shirts, button down blouse tops, boyfriend shacket shirt top.