Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Wild Fable
Faux Leather Moto Jacket
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
Women’s faux-leather jacket sports moto detail. Front pockets lend functional detail along with a belt, and the piece is finished with a full-front zipper and notched lapels.
Need a few alternatives?
Babaton
Relaxed Blazer
C$248.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Zara Campaign
Double Breasted Wool Blazer
C$179.00
from
Zara
BUY
Gucci
Prince Of Wales Checked Wool-blend Blazer
$2751.51
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Chicwish
Shawl Collar Wrap Coat
$88.90
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Wild Fable
Wild Fable
Animal Print Long Sleeve Crewneck Oversized Sweater
$37.99
from
Target
BUY
Wild Fable
Plaid High-rise Skinny Pants - Wild Fable™ Gold
$14.00
$9.80
from
Target
BUY
Wild Fable
Plus Size Plaid Oversized Button-front Wool Coat
$51.00
from
Target
BUY
Wild Fable
Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck Sweater
$25.00
from
Target
BUY
More from Outerwear
Babaton
Relaxed Blazer
C$248.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Zara Campaign
Double Breasted Wool Blazer
C$179.00
from
Zara
BUY
Gucci
Prince Of Wales Checked Wool-blend Blazer
$2751.51
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Chicwish
Shawl Collar Wrap Coat
$88.90
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted