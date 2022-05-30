LVIR

Faux Leather Midi Skirt

$501.92

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes LVIR's skirt is made from glossy faux leather which holds the flared silhouette nicely. Complement the rich brown hue with creamy knits or a crisp white shirt. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Midi-length, designed to be worn at the waist Mid-weight non-stretchy abric Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size Small View size guide Details & Care Brown faux leather Concealed hook and zip fastening at front 50% polyurethane, 45% polyester, 5% metal; lining: 52% viscose, 48% polyester Dry clean Made in South Korea