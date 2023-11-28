Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
$98.00
$78.40
Buy Now
Review It
At SPANX
Need a few alternatives?
90 Degree by Reflex
Faux Cracked Leather High Rise Ankle Leggings
BUY
$8.38
$78.00
Nordstrom Rack
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
BUY
$64.99
$98.00
Nordstrom
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
BUY
$98.00
SPANX
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
BUY
$98.00
SPANX
More from SPANX
SPANX
Faux Leather Fleece-lined Leggings
BUY
$110.00
SPANX
SPANX
Booty Boost® Flare Yoga Pant
BUY
$110.00
SPANX
SPANX
The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg
BUY
$168.00
SPANX
SPANX
The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight
BUY
$148.00
SPANX
More from Leggings
Quince
Ultra-soft High-rise Legging
BUY
$39.90
Quince
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ypb Sculptlux Flare Legging
BUY
$70.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
SPANX
Faux Leather Leggings
BUY
$78.40
$98.00
SPANX
Universal Standard
Roya Cropped Leggings 23 Inch
BUY
$50.40
$72.00
Universal Standard
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted