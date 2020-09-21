Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
H&M
Faux Leather Leggings
$24.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Leggings in stretch faux leather with a high waist and concealed, elasticized waistband.
Need a few alternatives?
Amazon
Liquid Patent Leather Leggings
$16.86
from
Amazon
BUY
Commando
Perfect Control Patent Leather Leggings
$98.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Simply Vera Vera Wang
High Rise Faux Suede Legging
$44.00
$8.80
from
Kohl's
BUY
BB Dakota
Strings Attached Faux Suede Leggings
$78.00
$31.99
from
BB Dakota
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Quilted Bedspread
$79.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Faux Leather Leggings
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Wide-leg Twill Pants
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Leggings With Creases
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Leggings
Amazon
Liquid Patent Leather Leggings
$16.86
from
Amazon
BUY
Commando
Perfect Control Patent Leather Leggings
$98.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Simply Vera Vera Wang
High Rise Faux Suede Legging
$44.00
$8.80
from
Kohl's
BUY
BB Dakota
Strings Attached Faux Suede Leggings
$78.00
$31.99
from
BB Dakota
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted