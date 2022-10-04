BLANKNYC

Faux Leather Jacket

$98.00 $59.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Adjust your attitude with a tailored biker-babe jacket constructed with detailed seaming. Allover zip accents bring the urban edge, while a slim, feminine cut complements your curves. 22" length (size Medium) Front zip closure Faux zip chest pocket Vertical zip cuffs Lined; shoulder pads 50% polyurethane, 50% polyester Spot clean Imported Savvy Item #683636