New York & Company

Faux Leather Flyaway Trenchcoat

$149.95 $74.97

Buy Now Review It

At New York & Company

The easy wrap styling, its gentle drape and its overall versatility. Plus, you'll love that the coating on this faux leather is more responsibly made with a water-based process rather than harsh chemicals. Overview Wrap styling. Self tie belt. Side pockets. Fit & Sizing Hits at the knee. Fabric & Care 100% Polyurethane.