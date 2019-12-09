Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Nasty Gal
Faux Leather Burnished Chelsea Boots
$90.00
$32.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nasty Gal
Outer: Synthetic PU materials. Inner: Textile material. Total heel height: 5.5cm/2.1".
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
The Editor Boot
$225.00
$169.00
from
Everlane
BUY
J.Crew
Leather Pointy Toe Maya Boot
$198.00
$108.90
from
Zappos
BUY
Marc Fisher X Elizabeth Sulcer
Gresha Boot
$369.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Marc Fisher X Elizabeth Sulcer
Ginnie Boot
$349.00
from
Revolve
BUY
More from Nasty Gal
Nasty Gal
Blondie Graphic Band Tee
$16.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal
The Answer To Our Layers Padded Jacket
C$255.00
C$102.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal
The Answer To Our Layers Padded Jacket
$170.00
$85.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Nasty Gal
Can I Toggle Along Faux Shearling Coat
C$210.00
C$105.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
More from Boots
promoted
Torrid
Gold Faux Leather Stitched Cowboy Boot
$79.90
from
Torrid
BUY
Calvin Klein
Nanuka Ankle Boot
$169.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Everlane
The Editor Boot
$225.00
$169.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Koolaburra by Ugg
Lezly Slipper
$59.99
$44.99
from
Zappos
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted