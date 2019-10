Urban Outfitters

Faux Fur Utility Coat

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Utility-style coat gets a plush, faux fur finish from Urban Outfitters. Built in an oversized fit wit an adjustable drawcord at the waist and full zip-front closure. Finished with a snap button placket, flap pockets at the chest and slip pockets at the front.