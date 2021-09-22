Sandy Liang x Target

Faux Fur Padded Headband

At Target

Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Suggested Age: 15 Years and Up Material: 70% Polyester, 30% ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) Includes: Headband Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Securing Hair Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82614728 UPC: 195994239021 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-5616 Origin: Imported Description Bring a pretty finish to any hairstyle with the Faux-Fur Padded Headband from Sandy Liang x Target. This soft headband comes in a solid black color that'll pair wonderfully with a range of outfits. It's made with faux-fur material for a soft feel and luxurious look, complete with a padded construction that lends comfortable wear. Whether worn to tame flyaways or to accent anything from a braided updo to flowing tresses, it makes a lovely way to polish off any look. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit.