EV Valentine

Faux Fur Oversized Heart Throw Pillow : Target

$19.98

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Make sure your interior decor reflects your personality with this Faux-Fur Oversized Heart Throw Pillow from EV Valentine. Shaped like a heart with a filled construction for romantic whimsy and cushioned support, this faux-fur pink throw pillow makes an easy addition to nearly any room in your home, helping you bring comfort and fun flair to your living room, den, home office and more. Simply pair it with complementary decorative pillows or throw blankets to revamp your space with colorful style.