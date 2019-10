Faux Fur Leopard Print Belted Coat

Fantastic Carnaby Street worthy 60s coat by Astrakka of London. Double-breasted and belted, faux leopard print, with faux leather covered buttons, wrist straps and a buckled belt. With slash pockets at the hip and a wide notch lapel collar, this is the coat that launched a thousand knock-offs. Fully lined in chocolate brown satin rayon. This coat is in vintage condition, there is slight wear throughout.