Zara x Steven Meisel

Faux Fur Hat

$89.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

COMPOSITION & CARE COMPOSITION We work with monitoring programs to guarantee compliance with the social, environmental, and health and safety standards of our products. To assess its compliance, we have developed an audit program and plans for continual improvement. OUTER SHELL 70% acrylic 16% modacrylic 14% polyester LINING 100% polyester FILLING 100% polyester CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Simple actions like washing items with a dry cotton cloth or soft brush, per the characteristics of the product, can help us care for them. Whenever possible, try to use products that are respectful of the environment. Do not wash Do not use bleach / whitener Do not iron Do not dry clean Do not tumble dry