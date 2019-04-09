Faux Fur Fox Tail Vibrating Silicone Butt Plug 4 Inch
$49.99
At Lovehoney
Feel foxy (quite literally) with this vibrating faux fur fox tail butt plug by Frisky. Revel in the fulfilling sensation of the smooth silicone butt plug, swish that sexy tail and unleash its powerful vibrations for mind-blowing pleasure. Whether you're a keen puppy play ambassador, a fluffy fetish exhibitionist, or simply fancy something a little different for your sex toy box, this fanciful plug is perfect for you. While the wearer experiences gentle stretch and spine-tingling internal vibrations, the voyeur is treated to a flirty, foxy tail which tickles and delights during intimate play. Use with or without the vibrating bullet to customize your session. Reach for a top-quality water-based anal sex lube for slippery sensations with extra-pleasurable swagger.