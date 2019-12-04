VECDUO

Faux Fur Christmas Tree Skirt

$16.90

Christmas Plush Long Haired Christmas Tree Skirt Christmas Tree Skirt DecorNOTE:Christmas is coming, the postal mail needs 7-20 days of transportation time.Please contact us if you have any questions, we will do our best to help you solve it!!Description:1. A good gift for your Friend,or a good choice for your Christmas. 2.Capture the Christmas spirit with this beautifully designed tree skirt.3. The perfect accent to protect your floor from pine needles and at thesame time add a beautiful accent to your home.Feature:Texture of material: clothSize: 75cm(29.5'')/78cm(30.7'')/122cm(48.8'')Colour: whiteCategory: Christmas Tree SkirtPackage Include:1PC Christmas tree skirts Decor