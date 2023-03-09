Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Modern Threads
Faux Fur Braided Reversible Throw – Silver
$134.99
$48.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom Rack
Need a few alternatives?
satya
Mystic Rose Incense Sticks - 3 Packs Ayurvedic Range
BUY
£4.90
Amazon
Urban Outfitters
Warm Modern Glass Table Lamp
BUY
£39.00
Urban Outfitters
Aather
Just Like Home Scented Candle
BUY
£19.99
Candles Direct
Anthropologie
Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket
BUY
$138.00
Anthropologie
More from Modern Threads
Modern Threads
1800 Series 100 Solid Microfiber 4-piece Sheet Set
BUY
$29.99
$58.99
Nordstrom Rack
Modern Threads
4-piece Garment-washed Comforter Set
BUY
$49.97
$149.99
Nordstrom Rack
Modern Threads
4-piece Garment-washed Comforter Set
BUY
$44.97
$49.97
Nordstrom Rack
Modern Threads
2-pack Throw Blanket
BUY
$22.97
$59.99
Nordstrom Rack
More from Décor
satya
Mystic Rose Incense Sticks - 3 Packs Ayurvedic Range
BUY
£4.90
Amazon
Urban Outfitters
Warm Modern Glass Table Lamp
BUY
£39.00
Urban Outfitters
Aather
Just Like Home Scented Candle
BUY
£19.99
Candles Direct
Anthropologie
Luxe Faux Fur Throw Blanket
BUY
$138.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted