Urban Outfitters

Faux Floral Vine Garland

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Details Product Sku: 52120193 ; Color Code: 010 Bring lush energy to your space with this natural-looking faux floral vine. Make a canopy, wrap around columns and banisters or arrange with potted plants for a blooming display. Content + Care - Silk, polyester - Wipe clean - Imported