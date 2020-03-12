Nigedu

Faux Croc Pu Leather Envelope Clutch

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

Main material: PU leather; Lining material: polyester Interior: zipper pocket; Closure type: zipper Size: 30cm x 20cm x 1cm (L x H x W) Capacity: cellphone, wallet, sunglasses, cosmetics and other life necessities Occasion: daily time, working, party, shopping Featuring crocodile grain envelope design; Made from high-end PU leather; Zipper closure for easy usage; Capable of holding your cellphone, wallet, sunglasses, cosmetics and other necessities. Color: black, red, gold, silver, white Package: 1 x clutch bag Welcome to explore new clutches and bags by clicking the brand name NIGEDU above the product title. Thank you.