Forever 21

Faux Croc Cowboy Boots

$49.99 $34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Forever 21

Details A pair of faux crocodile leather cowboy boots featuring a calf-high shaft, pointed toe, pull tabs, and low stacked heel. Content + Care - Padded insole, textured outsole - Upper, Insole 2, & Other contents: 100% polyurethane - Outsole: 100% rubber - Insole: 100% polyester