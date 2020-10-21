Chantecaille

Faux Cils Mascara

$46.00 $36.80

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Enhance the look of your eyes with Chantecaille's Faux Cils Mascara, a water-resistant, volumizing mascara that makes your eyelashes appear thicker, fuller and longer.The amplifying formula blends a cocktail of natural waxes to help thicken the look of lashes, whilst its full bristled brush expertly grabs every lash to create a dramatic, wide-eyed makeup look. Rich in Mineral Salts and Red Seaweed extract, the mascara defines lashes to create a fuller, thicker appearance, and its dose of Vegetal Polymers ensure easy application.