Sandro

Faunie Printed Long Sleeve Dress

$595.00 $60.74

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care Balloon sleeves and an allover print add dramatic flair to the Faunie dress. Approx. 54" length - V-neck - Long balloon sleeves - Allover print - Unlined - Imported Dry clean 100% silk Item #6362783